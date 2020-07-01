All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
2607 Harrowden Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 9:14 PM

2607 Harrowden Drive

2607 Harrowden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2607 Harrowden Drive, Austin, TX 78727
Lamplight Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous remodeled home in central North Austin neighborhood just minutes from the Domain. Updated Kitchen and baths. Wood flooring throughout - no carpet! Upgraded appliances, cabinets and counters. Updated flooring, light fixtures and fresh paint throughout. Master bath features walk in closet, and oversized shower. Oversized garage with storage space. Huge private yard with mature trees! This one is a MUST SEE.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,595, Available 8/20/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 Harrowden Drive have any available units?
2607 Harrowden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 Harrowden Drive have?
Some of 2607 Harrowden Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 Harrowden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2607 Harrowden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 Harrowden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2607 Harrowden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2607 Harrowden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2607 Harrowden Drive offers parking.
Does 2607 Harrowden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 Harrowden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 Harrowden Drive have a pool?
No, 2607 Harrowden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2607 Harrowden Drive have accessible units?
No, 2607 Harrowden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 Harrowden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2607 Harrowden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

