2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway

Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX 78727 - 2 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. This is an Amazing Price For an Amazing Property!!! To Schedule A Property Touring Contact Your Free Locator Nathan THOMAS 512-576-9232 This Property is Located just two miles from The Domain and situated adjacent to the MoPac Expressway, This Luxury Apartment Community is strategically sheltered by a buffer of mature trees and native landscaping providing a serene and scenic neighborhood environment while simultaneously having immediate access to major employers including eBay, Oracle, Apple Inc., Hewlett Packard, Tech Ridge, Dell, GM Technology Center, Shutterfly, Samsung, and more Two Resort-Style Pools Gated Community Two State-Of-The-Art Fitness Centers Pet-Friendly Apartments! [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3582065 ]