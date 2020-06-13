All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway

2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway · (512) 357-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX 78727
Lamplight Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX 78727 - 2 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. This is an Amazing Price For an Amazing Property!!! To Schedule A Property Touring Contact Your Free Locator Nathan THOMAS 512-576-9232 This Property is Located just two miles from The Domain and situated adjacent to the MoPac Expressway, This Luxury Apartment Community is strategically sheltered by a buffer of mature trees and native landscaping providing a serene and scenic neighborhood environment while simultaneously having immediate access to major employers including eBay, Oracle, Apple Inc., Hewlett Packard, Tech Ridge, Dell, GM Technology Center, Shutterfly, Samsung, and more Two Resort-Style Pools Gated Community Two State-Of-The-Art Fitness Centers Pet-Friendly Apartments! [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3582065 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway have any available units?
2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway offer parking?
No, 2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway has a pool.
Does 2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 Scofield Ridge Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
