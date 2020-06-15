All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD

2600 Lake Austin Boulevard · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2600 Lake Austin Boulevard, Austin, TX 78703
Deep Eddy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,552

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
trash valet
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
trash valet
Live the life you want and live it right here! You'll have the best of Austin right at your fingertips with quick access to downtown, Lady Bird Lake, Zilker Park and the Hike and Bike Trail. Community luxuries include valet trash service, a 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool, a sundeck and a beautifully-landscaped pond. Inside this beauty you'll find cathedral ceilings and crown molding, a washer and dryer, energy-efficient features, a gorgeous kitchen and ample storage space. A wonderful apartment choice waiting for you! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD have any available units?
2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD has a unit available for $1,552 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD have?
Some of 2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD offer parking?
No, 2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD has a pool.
Does 2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
