All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2516 Allred Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2516 Allred Dr
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM

2516 Allred Dr

2516 Allred Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2516 Allred Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d2d7c540a6 ---- Awesome 2000\'s built duplex in South Austin! Front yard maintained by HOA~tenant only responsible for back yard. Comes with fridge. Hard tile in living areas downstairs. New Wood look Luxury Vinyl Plank Upstairs. No Carpet Anywhere! Great location near Slaughter/Manchaca~close to HEB, restaurants, shopping & Moontower Saloon! Tanglewood Forest Park nearby offers swimming pool, tennis court & trails. $1595 Deposit/Move in charge $1595 First Months rent. AC filter delivery service included in rent. $250 One time Pet fee on move in per pet. $20 per month pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Allred Dr have any available units?
2516 Allred Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 Allred Dr have?
Some of 2516 Allred Dr's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Allred Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Allred Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Allred Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 Allred Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2516 Allred Dr offer parking?
No, 2516 Allred Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2516 Allred Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Allred Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Allred Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2516 Allred Dr has a pool.
Does 2516 Allred Dr have accessible units?
No, 2516 Allred Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Allred Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 Allred Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avesta Altura
1911 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Timbercreek Apartments
614 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
The Village at Gracy Farms
2600 Gracy Farms Ln
Austin, TX 78758
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Gables Park Tower
111 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78747
Volume 6
2704 French Pl
Austin, TX 78722
Northwest Hills
3600 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin