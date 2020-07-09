2516 Allred Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d2d7c540a6 ---- Awesome 2000\'s built duplex in South Austin! Front yard maintained by HOA~tenant only responsible for back yard. Comes with fridge. Hard tile in living areas downstairs. New Wood look Luxury Vinyl Plank Upstairs. No Carpet Anywhere! Great location near Slaughter/Manchaca~close to HEB, restaurants, shopping & Moontower Saloon! Tanglewood Forest Park nearby offers swimming pool, tennis court & trails. $1595 Deposit/Move in charge $1595 First Months rent. AC filter delivery service included in rent. $250 One time Pet fee on move in per pet. $20 per month pet rent.