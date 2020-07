Amenities

tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities tennis court

Well designed, fun, and architecturally interesting, contemporary home in sought after Galindo neighborhood. Super convenient location-right across the street from South Austin Park and Tennis Center, and between S. Lamar and S. 1st Streets-so many fun things to do right around the corner..movies, restaurants, shopping and more. Nicely landscaped, private setting with fenced yard.