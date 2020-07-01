All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2504 MANOR

2504 Manor Road · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Manor Road, Austin, TX 78722
Upper Boggy Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live only minutes from Cherrywood?s stylish restaurants and coffee houses and only blocks from the University of Texas, downtown Austin and Mueller shopping.

Features and amenities include a BBQ/picnic area, bike racks, community courtyards, emergency maintenance and large pets are welcome! This updated interior features wood floors, contemporary fixtures and plenty of storage!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 MANOR have any available units?
2504 MANOR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 MANOR have?
Some of 2504 MANOR's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 MANOR currently offering any rent specials?
2504 MANOR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 MANOR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 MANOR is pet friendly.
Does 2504 MANOR offer parking?
No, 2504 MANOR does not offer parking.
Does 2504 MANOR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 MANOR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 MANOR have a pool?
No, 2504 MANOR does not have a pool.
Does 2504 MANOR have accessible units?
No, 2504 MANOR does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 MANOR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 MANOR does not have units with dishwashers.

