2504 MANOR

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated bike storage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live only minutes from Cherrywood?s stylish restaurants and coffee houses and only blocks from the University of Texas, downtown Austin and Mueller shopping.



Features and amenities include a BBQ/picnic area, bike racks, community courtyards, emergency maintenance and large pets are welcome! This updated interior features wood floors, contemporary fixtures and plenty of storage!

* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.

* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.