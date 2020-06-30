Amenities

pet friendly garage sauna

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage sauna

2502 E 12th St Austin, TX 78702 - Beautiful Single-Family Home!! Great Location near Downtown Austin!! - Thank you for your interest in our beautiful 2-story home in the up-and-coming East Austin area!!



This 3 bed, 2 bath, home has a spacious backyard, two stories, a quaint and charming front yard, and a contemporary kitchen!!



Just some of the great things included in the property!:



-Sauna/Steam Room

-Sunroom (Upstairs), perfect baby room

-Outdoor shower

-Farm door pantry

-Spacious master bedroom/bath and closet!

-Ample parking, away from the street

-Garage



The home is wonderful for hosting and outdoor activities, and is just minutes away from downtown Austin, and the I-35 freeway!!



The home is perfect for families, friends, and everyone in between!!



The home is available for immediate move-in.



Please email Dmendez@thegilfillan.com with any specific questions and to schedule a viewing!!



(RLNE4274193)