Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

2502 E 12th St

2502 East 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2502 East 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Chestnut

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
sauna
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
sauna
2502 E 12th St Austin, TX 78702 - Beautiful Single-Family Home!! Great Location near Downtown Austin!! - Thank you for your interest in our beautiful 2-story home in the up-and-coming East Austin area!!

This 3 bed, 2 bath, home has a spacious backyard, two stories, a quaint and charming front yard, and a contemporary kitchen!!

Just some of the great things included in the property!:

-Sauna/Steam Room
-Sunroom (Upstairs), perfect baby room
-Outdoor shower
-Farm door pantry
-Spacious master bedroom/bath and closet!
-Ample parking, away from the street
-Garage

The home is wonderful for hosting and outdoor activities, and is just minutes away from downtown Austin, and the I-35 freeway!!

The home is perfect for families, friends, and everyone in between!!

The home is available for immediate move-in.

Please email Dmendez@thegilfillan.com with any specific questions and to schedule a viewing!!

(RLNE4274193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 E 12th St have any available units?
2502 E 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2502 E 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
2502 E 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 E 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2502 E 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 2502 E 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 2502 E 12th St offers parking.
Does 2502 E 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 E 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 E 12th St have a pool?
No, 2502 E 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 2502 E 12th St have accessible units?
No, 2502 E 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 E 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 E 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2502 E 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2502 E 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

