Amenities
2502 E 12th St Austin, TX 78702 - Beautiful Single-Family Home!! Great Location near Downtown Austin!! - Thank you for your interest in our beautiful 2-story home in the up-and-coming East Austin area!!
This 3 bed, 2 bath, home has a spacious backyard, two stories, a quaint and charming front yard, and a contemporary kitchen!!
Just some of the great things included in the property!:
-Sauna/Steam Room
-Sunroom (Upstairs), perfect baby room
-Outdoor shower
-Farm door pantry
-Spacious master bedroom/bath and closet!
-Ample parking, away from the street
-Garage
The home is wonderful for hosting and outdoor activities, and is just minutes away from downtown Austin, and the I-35 freeway!!
The home is perfect for families, friends, and everyone in between!!
The home is available for immediate move-in.
Please email Dmendez@thegilfillan.com with any specific questions and to schedule a viewing!!
(RLNE4274193)