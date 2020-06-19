All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

2500 Steck Avenue

2500 Steck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Steck Avenue, Austin, TX 78757
North Shoal Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
8 Available 04/01/20 Newly-renovated & well-maintained condo in North Austin - centrally located for convenience, activity, & community while providing security & privacy.

2BR (or 1BR + study) & full bath upstairs with living/dining area & kitchen in open lower level.

Located 1/2 block to MetroRapid Station for easy commute to downtown or the Domain; walking distance to Northcross & Burnet area activities; direct access to City bike route network; minutes from Mopac or 183 access.

In-unit amenities include washer/dryer (not just hookups), central heat/AC, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, & LED lighting. Unit has adjacent reserved secure parking & attached private patio. Complex includes 2 pools, community picnic area w/ gas grill, fountain, & landscaping.

Pets welcome (w/ small deposit)! Rent INCLUDES gas water & garbage. Owned & managed by local family who is responsive to your needs & committed to the community!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2500-steck-ave-austin-tx-78757-usa-unit-8/9079bff0-50d4-467f-8b01-a0aaba7f83b9

(RLNE5559318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

How much should you be paying for rent?

