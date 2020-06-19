2500 Steck Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill internet access

8 Available 04/01/20 Newly-renovated & well-maintained condo in North Austin - centrally located for convenience, activity, & community while providing security & privacy.



2BR (or 1BR + study) & full bath upstairs with living/dining area & kitchen in open lower level.



Located 1/2 block to MetroRapid Station for easy commute to downtown or the Domain; walking distance to Northcross & Burnet area activities; direct access to City bike route network; minutes from Mopac or 183 access.



In-unit amenities include washer/dryer (not just hookups), central heat/AC, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, & LED lighting. Unit has adjacent reserved secure parking & attached private patio. Complex includes 2 pools, community picnic area w/ gas grill, fountain, & landscaping.



Pets welcome (w/ small deposit)! Rent INCLUDES gas water & garbage. Owned & managed by local family who is responsive to your needs & committed to the community!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2500-steck-ave-austin-tx-78757-usa-unit-8/9079bff0-50d4-467f-8b01-a0aaba7f83b9



(RLNE5559318)