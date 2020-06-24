All apartments in Austin
2416 E Sixth Street

2416 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2416 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
courtyard
internet access
Live in one of Austins hottest neighborhoods near East 6th street. Walk to numerous local restaurants, nightlife and shops or stay onsite and enjoy the abundance of fabulous amenities.

Youll have access to a clubhouse, breezeway lounge, Wi-Fi meeting area, resort-style pool, private cabanas, BBQ/courtyards, strength and cardio gym, bike repair center, and ground floor retail.

You might not ever want to leave when you see all this community has to offer!

Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (29838)
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 E Sixth Street have any available units?
2416 E Sixth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2416 E Sixth Street have?
Some of 2416 E Sixth Street's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 E Sixth Street currently offering any rent specials?
2416 E Sixth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 E Sixth Street pet-friendly?
No, 2416 E Sixth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2416 E Sixth Street offer parking?
No, 2416 E Sixth Street does not offer parking.
Does 2416 E Sixth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 E Sixth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 E Sixth Street have a pool?
Yes, 2416 E Sixth Street has a pool.
Does 2416 E Sixth Street have accessible units?
No, 2416 E Sixth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 E Sixth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2416 E Sixth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

