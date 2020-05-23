2412 Hartford Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Renovation ~ Central Location ~ 3/2 PLUS in-law suite with private entry & full kitchen ~ PETS Allowed - Jaw-dropping Pemberton Heights renovation. Come see this charming Old Austin meets 2017 modern transformation. Ideal layout offers a traditional 3/2 single family plus convenient 1/1 rental or mother-in-law suite w interior upgrades. Designer finishes around every corner gives estate a million dollar look & feel. Top to bottom renovation includes leveled foundation w warranty, new metal roof, carport & driveway, tankless hot water heater, all new electric, fencing, front & back landscaping. VACANT-GO!



