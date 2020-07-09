All apartments in Austin
2409 East 7th Street

Location

2409 East 7th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
409 East 7th Street, Austin, TX 78702 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. So let’s get this straight here. You escaped the lab of a mad scientist person after being kept in seclusion for days, or weeks, or years. You don’t even know, do you? You say they’ve been doing strange experiments on you. Now you’re telling me that you have these weird psionic powers where you can control things with your mind and close portals to alternate dimensions. Ok….I’m not sure where you’re going with this….. Oh! So you’ve escaped the lab (I’m sure by asking nicely, and not through any violent psionic abilities). And now you need to lay low for a while. Now this makes sense, you want to keep a low profile in this luxury East Austin apartment where you can blend in with normal people. More specifically, you’re looking to be in a place where you can recover your sense of normalcy by being somewhere that you can walk to a bunch of bars and restaurants, and have a sweet pool to hang out at. Cool, not weird at all. __________________________________________ Quick Info This is one of a few units available in the building. There’s a variety of floorplans at various prices. Unit doesn’t come furnished. This is just a sample model unit designed by some unusually fancy designer person. The price in the ad reflects free weeks/months Speaking of price, these places use freaky alien technology to change prices to reflect supply/demand/building availability/move in time frame. Kinda like hotels and airlines. I’m free to work with! I like to make unreasonably detailed research spreadsheets for my clients looking for apartments. Horray spreadsheets! (said no one, ever) Total move in costs usually run below $700 (app/admin/deposit) Bacon. Just go along with it. ___________________________________________________________________ Good Day/Evening Sunshine! I’m Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating. We’re a band of local taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. We’ve helped over a hundred people find the perfect place to live around Austin, and I’d love to do the same with you! You’ll get to borrow my vast apartment and or taco related wisdom as a local Austinite (one of the few left!). I’m super free to work with. Please reach out to me! I’d love to help you too. [ Published 27-Mar-20 / ID 3470325 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 East 7th Street have any available units?
2409 East 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2409 East 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2409 East 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 East 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 East 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2409 East 7th Street offer parking?
No, 2409 East 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2409 East 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 East 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 East 7th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2409 East 7th Street has a pool.
Does 2409 East 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 2409 East 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 East 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 East 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 East 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 East 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

