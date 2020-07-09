2409 East 7th Street

Amenities

pet friendly pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

409 East 7th Street, Austin, TX 78702 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. So let’s get this straight here. You escaped the lab of a mad scientist person after being kept in seclusion for days, or weeks, or years. You don’t even know, do you? You say they’ve been doing strange experiments on you. Now you’re telling me that you have these weird psionic powers where you can control things with your mind and close portals to alternate dimensions. Ok….I’m not sure where you’re going with this….. Oh! So you’ve escaped the lab (I’m sure by asking nicely, and not through any violent psionic abilities). And now you need to lay low for a while. Now this makes sense, you want to keep a low profile in this luxury East Austin apartment where you can blend in with normal people. More specifically, you’re looking to be in a place where you can recover your sense of normalcy by being somewhere that you can walk to a bunch of bars and restaurants, and have a sweet pool to hang out at. Cool, not weird at all. __________________________________________ Quick Info This is one of a few units available in the building. There’s a variety of floorplans at various prices. Unit doesn’t come furnished. This is just a sample model unit designed by some unusually fancy designer person. The price in the ad reflects free weeks/months Speaking of price, these places use freaky alien technology to change prices to reflect supply/demand/building availability/move in time frame. Kinda like hotels and airlines. I’m free to work with! I like to make unreasonably detailed research spreadsheets for my clients looking for apartments. Horray spreadsheets! (said no one, ever) Total move in costs usually run below $700 (app/admin/deposit) Bacon. Just go along with it. ___________________________________________________________________ Good Day/Evening Sunshine! I’m Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating. We’re a band of local taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. We’ve helped over a hundred people find the perfect place to live around Austin, and I’d love to do the same with you! You’ll get to borrow my vast apartment and or taco related wisdom as a local Austinite (one of the few left!). I’m super free to work with. Please reach out to me! I’d love to help you too. [ Published 27-Mar-20 / ID 3470325 ]