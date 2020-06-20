All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2404 Montopolis Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2404 Montopolis Dr
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:47 PM

2404 Montopolis Dr

2404 Montopolis Drive · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Montopolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2404 Montopolis Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
yoga
Who is this guy?
--------------------------------------------------
Hey there my lovely internet denizen. I'm Alex. I come from the far off planet known as Miami. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I've found myself in the position where I help people find apartments to live. What an odd life choice! Anyways, turns out it's pretty fun. It also turns out I'm pretty good at it. It also also turns out I'm like super free to work with. So.give me a call?

 

Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened.  The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Gourmet Fully Equipped Kitchens

Granite Counters

Stainless Appliances

In-Home Washer & Dryer

Built-In Shelving

Kitchen Island

Double Vanity Sinks*

Walk-In Closets with Shoe Shelving

Wood Vinyl Flooring

Plush Carpet in Bedrooms and Closets

Linen and Coat Closets

Spacious Private Balcony

Carports & Tuck-Under Garages Available

Rentable Storage Units Available

Scenic Views

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Resort Inspired Pool & Tanning Deck

Car Changing Stations

WiFi Enabled Amenity Spaces

State of the Art Fitness Center

Cardio & Free Weight Studio

Open Yoga Studio

Resident Business Center

Game Room & Lounge

Limited Access Building Entry

Community Garden

Zen Garden & Green Space

Courtyard with Corn Hole

Professional Management

Online Resident Portal

Conveniently Located

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Montopolis Dr have any available units?
2404 Montopolis Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Montopolis Dr have?
Some of 2404 Montopolis Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Montopolis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Montopolis Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Montopolis Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2404 Montopolis Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2404 Montopolis Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Montopolis Dr does offer parking.
Does 2404 Montopolis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2404 Montopolis Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Montopolis Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2404 Montopolis Dr has a pool.
Does 2404 Montopolis Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 2404 Montopolis Dr has accessible units.
Does 2404 Montopolis Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 Montopolis Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2404 Montopolis Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bent Tree
8405 Bent Tree Rd
Austin, TX 78759
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr
Austin, TX 78717
West Lake Vistas
7201 Ranch Road 2222
Austin, TX 78730
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive
Austin, TX 78717
The Mansions at Onion Creek
12000 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
Camden Huntingdon
12349 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
9500 Apartments
9500 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity