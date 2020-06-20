2404 Montopolis Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse community garden courtyard gym game room parking pool garage internet access yoga

Who is this guy?

--------------------------------------------------

Hey there my lovely internet denizen. I'm Alex. I come from the far off planet known as Miami. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I've found myself in the position where I help people find apartments to live. What an odd life choice! Anyways, turns out it's pretty fun. It also turns out I'm pretty good at it. It also also turns out I'm like super free to work with. So.give me a call?







Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Gourmet Fully Equipped Kitchens



Granite Counters



Stainless Appliances



In-Home Washer & Dryer



Built-In Shelving



Kitchen Island



Double Vanity Sinks*



Walk-In Closets with Shoe Shelving



Wood Vinyl Flooring



Plush Carpet in Bedrooms and Closets



Linen and Coat Closets



Spacious Private Balcony



Carports & Tuck-Under Garages Available



Rentable Storage Units Available



Scenic Views



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Resort Inspired Pool & Tanning Deck



Car Changing Stations



WiFi Enabled Amenity Spaces



State of the Art Fitness Center



Cardio & Free Weight Studio



Open Yoga Studio



Resident Business Center



Game Room & Lounge



Limited Access Building Entry



Community Garden



Zen Garden & Green Space



Courtyard with Corn Hole



Professional Management



Online Resident Portal



Conveniently Located







