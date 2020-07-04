All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2404 Canterbury St Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2404 Canterbury St Unit B
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

2404 Canterbury St Unit B

2404 Canterbury Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Holly
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2404 Canterbury Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Incredible 2 Bed 2 Bath House in East Austin!! - Video Tour: https://youtu.be/OmtCC2GFEE8

DEPENDING ON YOUR LEVEL OF COMFORT, WE ARE OFFERING PRIVATE ON-SITE TOURS OR VIRTUAL TOURS.

This newer 2-Story House is a Must-See! Located in desirable East Austin and within blocks of Lady Bird Lake! Includes incredible windows throughout, providing an exceptional amount of natural light in every room! Kitchen includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and Center Island! Hard Surface flooring throughout both upstairs and downstairs. High ceilings in all rooms with can lighting and ceiling fans! Bathrooms have granite countertops as well and spacious tile showers!

** Video Walk-through Tour: https://youtu.be/OmtCC2GFEE8 **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS:

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Private
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2017

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Located in very desirable East Austin!
- Two Blocks away from Lady Bird Lake and Metz Park!
- Newer Construction home!
- Hard flooring throughout, No Carpet!
- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Granite Counter tops!
- Windows in every room providing TONS of Natural light!
- Covered Spacious Balcony with lighting and fan!
- Fenced in Yard!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. (Dogs only) Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5685035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Canterbury St Unit B have any available units?
2404 Canterbury St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Canterbury St Unit B have?
Some of 2404 Canterbury St Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Canterbury St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Canterbury St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Canterbury St Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 Canterbury St Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2404 Canterbury St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Canterbury St Unit B offers parking.
Does 2404 Canterbury St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Canterbury St Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Canterbury St Unit B have a pool?
No, 2404 Canterbury St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Canterbury St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2404 Canterbury St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Canterbury St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 Canterbury St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridge at Harris Ridge
1501 West Howard Lane
Austin, TX 78753
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments
2809 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Legends Lake Creek
10015 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78729
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Bouldin Creek
1329 W Mary St
Austin, TX 78704
Northchase Apartments
306 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78753
Monterra Luxury Apartments
13401 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin