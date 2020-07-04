2404 Canterbury St Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Incredible 2 Bed 2 Bath House in East Austin!! - Video Tour: https://youtu.be/OmtCC2GFEE8



DEPENDING ON YOUR LEVEL OF COMFORT, WE ARE OFFERING PRIVATE ON-SITE TOURS OR VIRTUAL TOURS.



This newer 2-Story House is a Must-See! Located in desirable East Austin and within blocks of Lady Bird Lake! Includes incredible windows throughout, providing an exceptional amount of natural light in every room! Kitchen includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and Center Island! Hard Surface flooring throughout both upstairs and downstairs. High ceilings in all rooms with can lighting and ceiling fans! Bathrooms have granite countertops as well and spacious tile showers!



** Video Walk-through Tour: https://youtu.be/OmtCC2GFEE8 **



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS:



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Private

NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin

YEAR BUILT: 2017



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Located in very desirable East Austin!

- Two Blocks away from Lady Bird Lake and Metz Park!

- Newer Construction home!

- Hard flooring throughout, No Carpet!

- Stainless Steel Appliances!

- Granite Counter tops!

- Windows in every room providing TONS of Natural light!

- Covered Spacious Balcony with lighting and fan!

- Fenced in Yard!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. (Dogs only) Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5685035)