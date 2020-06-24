All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2402 Ware Road

2402 Ware Road · No Longer Available
Location

2402 Ware Road, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
pool
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful house close to downtown - One month's rent free with signed lease prior to January 31st and a 18 month lease. New flooring, paint and fixtures and much more throughout. Beautiful large fenced backyard! The converted garage can be office, studio, game room or bedroom as you chose. Great location only minutes to S Congress, S 1st restaurants, Barton Springs Pool and DT Austin. House is located in a beautiful neighborhood with mature oak trees, it is also at the very end of a culdesac so very little car and foot traffic!

$55 a person application fee.
$300 pet deposit per pet.
$300 non refundable pet fee(one time).
$15 a month pet fee.
$100 Administration fee.

No cats, small dogs only, call agent re pets.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4425763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 Ware Road have any available units?
2402 Ware Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2402 Ware Road have?
Some of 2402 Ware Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 Ware Road currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Ware Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Ware Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2402 Ware Road is pet friendly.
Does 2402 Ware Road offer parking?
Yes, 2402 Ware Road offers parking.
Does 2402 Ware Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 Ware Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Ware Road have a pool?
Yes, 2402 Ware Road has a pool.
Does 2402 Ware Road have accessible units?
No, 2402 Ware Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Ware Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2402 Ware Road does not have units with dishwashers.
