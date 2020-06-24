2402 Ware Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room pool garage pet friendly

Beautiful house close to downtown - One month's rent free with signed lease prior to January 31st and a 18 month lease. New flooring, paint and fixtures and much more throughout. Beautiful large fenced backyard! The converted garage can be office, studio, game room or bedroom as you chose. Great location only minutes to S Congress, S 1st restaurants, Barton Springs Pool and DT Austin. House is located in a beautiful neighborhood with mature oak trees, it is also at the very end of a culdesac so very little car and foot traffic!



$55 a person application fee.

$300 pet deposit per pet.

$300 non refundable pet fee(one time).

$15 a month pet fee.

$100 Administration fee.



No cats, small dogs only, call agent re pets.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4425763)