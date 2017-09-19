2401 Aldrich Street

Amenities

Aldrich Street, Austin, TX 78723 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. 1,000 off of 1st Months Rent!!!! Act Fast!!! Minutes from Downtown! 4747B-AD FOR TOUR CONTACT: Nathan Thomas Agent/Apartment Specialist Central Metro Realty & Locating 13497 Research Blvd Ste #700 Austin, TX 78750 512-357-8110 Features: Our new development offers luxurious interiors with Quartzite counter tops, under-mount sinks, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, solar shades, and separate showers in some homes. We also offer luxurious outdoor amenities: including a resort-style pool with cabana kitchen: cabanas with individual TVs, lush courtyards with gas fireplaces and grills, state-of-the-art fitness center with fitness classes on-demand, elegant rooftop clubroom with gourmet kitchen and breathtaking city views, tech lounge with computers and Wi-Fi, conference room, Java bar, maker space workshop, pet spa and bike storage and repair shop. https://www.trec.texas.gov/sites/default/files/pdf-forms/IABS%201-0.pdf *Prices Subject to Change *On Select Units *See Agent for Details [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3582067 ]