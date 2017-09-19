All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

2401 Aldrich Street

2401 Aldrich Street · (512) 357-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2401 Aldrich Street, Austin, TX 78723
Mueller

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
Aldrich Street, Austin, TX 78723 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. 1,000 off of 1st Months Rent!!!! Act Fast!!! Minutes from Downtown! 4747B-AD FOR TOUR CONTACT: Nathan Thomas Agent/Apartment Specialist Central Metro Realty & Locating 13497 Research Blvd Ste #700 Austin, TX 78750 512-357-8110 Features: Our new development offers luxurious interiors with Quartzite counter tops, under-mount sinks, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, solar shades, and separate showers in some homes. We also offer luxurious outdoor amenities: including a resort-style pool with cabana kitchen: cabanas with individual TVs, lush courtyards with gas fireplaces and grills, state-of-the-art fitness center with fitness classes on-demand, elegant rooftop clubroom with gourmet kitchen and breathtaking city views, tech lounge with computers and Wi-Fi, conference room, Java bar, maker space workshop, pet spa and bike storage and repair shop. https://www.trec.texas.gov/sites/default/files/pdf-forms/IABS%201-0.pdf *Prices Subject to Change *On Select Units *See Agent for Details [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3582067 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Aldrich Street have any available units?
2401 Aldrich Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Aldrich Street have?
Some of 2401 Aldrich Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Aldrich Street currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Aldrich Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Aldrich Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Aldrich Street is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Aldrich Street offer parking?
No, 2401 Aldrich Street does not offer parking.
Does 2401 Aldrich Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Aldrich Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Aldrich Street have a pool?
Yes, 2401 Aldrich Street has a pool.
Does 2401 Aldrich Street have accessible units?
No, 2401 Aldrich Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Aldrich Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Aldrich Street does not have units with dishwashers.
