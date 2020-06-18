2322 S Pleasant Valley Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking pool

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth."



After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff.



Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda.



Apartment Amenities



Faux Wood Vinyl Flooring



Granite Countertops



Designer Interior Finish



Traditional Interior Finish



Vaulted Ceilings



Walk In Closets



Patio/Balcony



Breathtaking Views



Community Amenities



2 Sparkling Pools



Dog Wash Station



Electric Vehicle Charging Stations



Fitness Center



Friendly Bi-lingual Staff



Laundry Facilities



Nearby Bus Stops



Night Patrol



Recycling on Property



Walking Distance to UT Shuttle Route 671



