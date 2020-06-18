All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

2322 S Pleasant Valley Rd

2322 South Pleasant Valley Road · (512) 877-4008
Location

2322 South Pleasant Valley Road, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth."

After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff.

Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Faux Wood Vinyl Flooring

Granite Countertops

Designer Interior Finish

Traditional Interior Finish

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk In Closets

Patio/Balcony

Breathtaking Views

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

2 Sparkling Pools

Dog Wash Station

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Fitness Center

Friendly Bi-lingual Staff

Laundry Facilities

Nearby Bus Stops

Night Patrol

Recycling on Property

Walking Distance to UT Shuttle Route 671

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 S Pleasant Valley Rd have any available units?
2322 S Pleasant Valley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 S Pleasant Valley Rd have?
Some of 2322 S Pleasant Valley Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 S Pleasant Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2322 S Pleasant Valley Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 S Pleasant Valley Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 S Pleasant Valley Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2322 S Pleasant Valley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2322 S Pleasant Valley Rd does offer parking.
Does 2322 S Pleasant Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 S Pleasant Valley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 S Pleasant Valley Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2322 S Pleasant Valley Rd has a pool.
Does 2322 S Pleasant Valley Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 2322 S Pleasant Valley Rd has accessible units.
Does 2322 S Pleasant Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 S Pleasant Valley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
