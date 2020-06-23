Rent Calculator
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2319 Grove Blvd
2319 Grove Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
2319 Grove Boulevard, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis
Amenities
patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2319 Grove Blvd have any available units?
2319 Grove Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2319 Grove Blvd have?
Some of 2319 Grove Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 2319 Grove Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2319 Grove Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 Grove Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2319 Grove Blvd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2319 Grove Blvd offer parking?
No, 2319 Grove Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2319 Grove Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 Grove Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 Grove Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2319 Grove Blvd has a pool.
Does 2319 Grove Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2319 Grove Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 Grove Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2319 Grove Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
