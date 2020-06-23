All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2319 Grove Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2319 Grove Blvd
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

2319 Grove Blvd

2319 Grove Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Montopolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2319 Grove Boulevard, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/82fbd370d1 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 Grove Blvd have any available units?
2319 Grove Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 Grove Blvd have?
Some of 2319 Grove Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 Grove Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2319 Grove Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 Grove Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2319 Grove Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2319 Grove Blvd offer parking?
No, 2319 Grove Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2319 Grove Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 Grove Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 Grove Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2319 Grove Blvd has a pool.
Does 2319 Grove Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2319 Grove Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 Grove Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2319 Grove Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saratoga Ridge
6307 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
305 Flats
305 35th St
Austin, TX 78705
Highline
13201 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Grace Woods
3209 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road
Austin, TX 78741
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
Citadel Tech Ridge
1127 Pearl Retreat Lane
Austin, TX 78753
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78744
Laurel Woods
8312 Fathom Cir
Austin, TX 78750

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin