Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed garage google fiber pet friendly cats allowed

Popular South Austin location. This house is one of the larger floor plans in Grand Oaks, boasting a formal living/dining space, breakfast room, country kitchen open to the family room, powder room down, bonus room/loft upstairs, all 3 bedrooms up, laundry room up, spacious master suite with 5 piece bath and lots of closets. Short walk to Grand Oak trail. $1950.00/mo, $1950.00 security deposit. . This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.