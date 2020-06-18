2304 S MoPac Expy

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!
A few years ago, a mysterious rift in the universe opened up, and through it entered a futuristically well dressed group of humans from the year 2326. They came bearing three messages. First, they console us in saying that yes, things will be better in the near future (just wait about 3 4 years). Next, they say thank you for inventing breakfast tacos, as they recite in unison a unrecognizable religious prayer and munch on a simple bacon egg and cheese from Future Torchys.
Finally, they drop off some machine that projects in depth building blue prints and a set of clear instructions. Fast forward a few years, this building was born into the universe. They say that once you move in here, you get a holographic future message with a big "thumbs up". Nice choice!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
9' Ceilings
10' Ceilings
Granite Vanities and Countertops
Balcony
ENERGY STAR ® Appliances
Washer/Dryer
Laminate Flooring
Stainless Steel Appliances
Pool Views
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Pet Policy
Green Recognition
Green Certified
Eanes ISD
Covered Parking
Fitness Center
Controlled Access
Grilling Area
Free Wi-Fi In Amenity Areas
Business Center
Pool
Media Room
Package Acceptance