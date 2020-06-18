All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2304 S MoPac Expy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2304 S MoPac Expy
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:57 PM

2304 S MoPac Expy

2304 South Mopac Expressway · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Barton Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2304 South Mopac Expressway, Austin, TX 78746
Barton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
package receiving
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

A few years ago, a mysterious rift in the universe opened up, and through it entered a futuristically well dressed group of humans from the year 2326. They came bearing three messages. First, they console us in saying that yes, things will be better in the near future (just wait about 3 4 years). Next, they say thank you for inventing breakfast tacos, as they recite in unison a unrecognizable religious prayer and munch on a simple bacon egg and cheese from Future Torchys.

Finally, they drop off some machine that projects in depth building blue prints and a set of clear instructions. Fast forward a few years, this building was born into the universe. They say that once you move in here, you get a holographic future message with a big "thumbs up". Nice choice!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

9' Ceilings

10' Ceilings

Granite Vanities and Countertops

Balcony

ENERGY STAR ® Appliances

Washer/Dryer

Laminate Flooring

Stainless Steel Appliances

Pool Views

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Pet Policy

Green Recognition

Green Certified

Eanes ISD

Covered Parking

Fitness Center

Controlled Access

Grilling Area

Free Wi-Fi In Amenity Areas

Business Center

Pool

Media Room

Package Acceptance

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 S MoPac Expy have any available units?
2304 S MoPac Expy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 S MoPac Expy have?
Some of 2304 S MoPac Expy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 S MoPac Expy currently offering any rent specials?
2304 S MoPac Expy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 S MoPac Expy pet-friendly?
No, 2304 S MoPac Expy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2304 S MoPac Expy offer parking?
Yes, 2304 S MoPac Expy does offer parking.
Does 2304 S MoPac Expy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2304 S MoPac Expy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 S MoPac Expy have a pool?
Yes, 2304 S MoPac Expy has a pool.
Does 2304 S MoPac Expy have accessible units?
Yes, 2304 S MoPac Expy has accessible units.
Does 2304 S MoPac Expy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 S MoPac Expy does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2304 S MoPac Expy?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35
Austin, TX 78748
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St
Austin, TX 78723
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Speedway 38
3704 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
Candela
1614 East 6th Street
Austin, TX 78702
Rosemont at Hidden Creek
9345 E Hwy 290
Austin, TX 78724
Nueces Oaks
2710 Nueces Street
Austin, TX 78705
Stony Creek Apartments
4911 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity