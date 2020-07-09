Rent Calculator
2300 Nueces Street
2300 Nueces Street
2300 Nueces Street
No Longer Available
Location
2300 Nueces Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University
Amenities
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
I have a 1 bed 1 bath room (part of a 2 bed 2 bath unit) available across from UT Austin campus. Utilities and Internet not included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2300 Nueces Street have any available units?
2300 Nueces Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2300 Nueces Street currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Nueces Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Nueces Street pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Nueces Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2300 Nueces Street offer parking?
No, 2300 Nueces Street does not offer parking.
Does 2300 Nueces Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Nueces Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Nueces Street have a pool?
No, 2300 Nueces Street does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Nueces Street have accessible units?
No, 2300 Nueces Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Nueces Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Nueces Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Nueces Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2300 Nueces Street does not have units with air conditioning.
