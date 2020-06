Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We have plenty of 2 bedroom apartments available. Our community is gated all around the property. The apartments have stainless steel appliances, a fitness center and new washer and dryer machines available for our residents. Come and check us out for more information and to schedule a tour call 512-980-0698 ask for Mary.



(RLNE4497887)