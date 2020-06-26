2213 Poquito Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar elevator parking pool garage new construction

No neighbors above! Fantastic new construction on Manor Rd with great walkability and bikeability to neighboring restaurants, coffee shops, downtown and UT Austin; easy access to I-35. One of the larger 2 bed 2 full bath units available in the building, top floor unit close to the rooftop terrace. Spacious unit with private balcony overlooking the pool, all new stainless steel appliances, elevator access and two reserved garage parking spaces. Short term monthly premium of $175 added for 6-9 month lease.

