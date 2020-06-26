All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
2213 Poquito Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2213 Poquito Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

2213 Poquito Street

2213 Poquito Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2213 Poquito Street, Austin, TX 78722
Blackland

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
pool
garage
new construction
No neighbors above! Fantastic new construction on Manor Rd with great walkability and bikeability to neighboring restaurants, coffee shops, downtown and UT Austin; easy access to I-35. One of the larger 2 bed 2 full bath units available in the building, top floor unit close to the rooftop terrace. Spacious unit with private balcony overlooking the pool, all new stainless steel appliances, elevator access and two reserved garage parking spaces. Short term monthly premium of $175 added for 6-9 month lease.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Argosy at Crestview
1003 Justin Ln
Austin, TX 78757
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Ovation
2425 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Trio
2317 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78748
Radius on Grove
2301 Grove Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
Belara Austin
1500 Crossing Pl
Austin, TX 78741
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78735
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2213 Poquito Street have any available units?
2213 Poquito Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 Poquito Street have?
Some of 2213 Poquito Street's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Poquito Street currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Poquito Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Poquito Street pet-friendly?
No, 2213 Poquito Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2213 Poquito Street offer parking?
Yes, 2213 Poquito Street offers parking.
Does 2213 Poquito Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Poquito Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Poquito Street have a pool?
Yes, 2213 Poquito Street has a pool.
Does 2213 Poquito Street have accessible units?
No, 2213 Poquito Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Poquito Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 Poquito Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak HillPleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwoodEast Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-TexasThe University of Texas at Austin