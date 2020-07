Amenities

pet friendly dog park bbq/grill

Mature trees. Light and bright. lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Close to I-35, Schools, shopping, Austin International Airport, Downtown Austin, South Park Meadows, Schools, shopping, many lifestyle and cultural amenities. Close to the Mary Moore Searight Park. A 344.00 acre City of Austin Park that has BBQ Pits, Soccer Fields, a Dog Park and much more.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.