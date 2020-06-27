All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 17 2019 at 7:26 PM

2137 Callingwood Drive

2137 Callingwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2137 Callingwood Drive, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This one-story home is in a great area of Austin. Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood but close enough to major highways like IH35 and 183. The house itself is great! The open floor plan and spacious rooms make you feel right at home. You're going to love this house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2137 Callingwood Drive have any available units?
2137 Callingwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2137 Callingwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2137 Callingwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2137 Callingwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2137 Callingwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2137 Callingwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2137 Callingwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2137 Callingwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2137 Callingwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2137 Callingwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2137 Callingwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2137 Callingwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2137 Callingwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2137 Callingwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2137 Callingwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2137 Callingwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2137 Callingwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
