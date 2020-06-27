This one-story home is in a great area of Austin. Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood but close enough to major highways like IH35 and 183. The house itself is great! The open floor plan and spacious rooms make you feel right at home. You're going to love this house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2137 Callingwood Drive have any available units?
2137 Callingwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2137 Callingwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2137 Callingwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.