Home
/
Austin, TX
/
210 Lavaca St Apt 2609
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
210 Lavaca St Apt 2609
210 Lavaca St
·
No Longer Available
Location
210 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
(RLNE5484493)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 210 Lavaca St Apt 2609 have any available units?
210 Lavaca St Apt 2609 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 210 Lavaca St Apt 2609 have?
Some of 210 Lavaca St Apt 2609's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 210 Lavaca St Apt 2609 currently offering any rent specials?
210 Lavaca St Apt 2609 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Lavaca St Apt 2609 pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Lavaca St Apt 2609 is pet friendly.
Does 210 Lavaca St Apt 2609 offer parking?
Yes, 210 Lavaca St Apt 2609 offers parking.
Does 210 Lavaca St Apt 2609 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Lavaca St Apt 2609 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Lavaca St Apt 2609 have a pool?
Yes, 210 Lavaca St Apt 2609 has a pool.
Does 210 Lavaca St Apt 2609 have accessible units?
No, 210 Lavaca St Apt 2609 does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Lavaca St Apt 2609 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Lavaca St Apt 2609 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
