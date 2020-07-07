2033 Nestlewood DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This charming home is absolutely adorable, clean and well maintained! The bright and spacious kitchen provides a delightful dining room, granite counters, ample cabinetry and is accented by windows allowing for beautiful natural light. Additionally, there are 3 spacious bedroom and 2.5 baths and they are ready for your personal touch! The large bedroom includes shower, bath tub and dual sinks. Both front and back yard are huge with covered patio. This home is truly a gem, call to see it today!