Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2033 Nestlewood DR
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

2033 Nestlewood DR

2033 Nestlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2033 Nestlewood Drive, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming home is absolutely adorable, clean and well maintained! The bright and spacious kitchen provides a delightful dining room, granite counters, ample cabinetry and is accented by windows allowing for beautiful natural light. Additionally, there are 3 spacious bedroom and 2.5 baths and they are ready for your personal touch! The large bedroom includes shower, bath tub and dual sinks. Both front and back yard are huge with covered patio. This home is truly a gem, call to see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 Nestlewood DR have any available units?
2033 Nestlewood DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2033 Nestlewood DR have?
Some of 2033 Nestlewood DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 Nestlewood DR currently offering any rent specials?
2033 Nestlewood DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 Nestlewood DR pet-friendly?
No, 2033 Nestlewood DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2033 Nestlewood DR offer parking?
Yes, 2033 Nestlewood DR offers parking.
Does 2033 Nestlewood DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2033 Nestlewood DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 Nestlewood DR have a pool?
No, 2033 Nestlewood DR does not have a pool.
Does 2033 Nestlewood DR have accessible units?
No, 2033 Nestlewood DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 Nestlewood DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2033 Nestlewood DR has units with dishwashers.

