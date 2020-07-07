All apartments in Austin
2028 S Lamar Blvd

2028 South Lamar Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2028 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Spread among 714 square feet, this sunshine-filled one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment showcases a sleek design with handsome hardwood flooring and modern appliances. Entertain your guests for an intimate dinner inside or take the party outside to the stunning swimming pool area or rooftop lounge. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.

The unit comes fully furnished with cozy bedding and linens, stainless steel appliances, bespoke furniture, and a Smart TV. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 S Lamar Blvd have any available units?
2028 S Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 S Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 2028 S Lamar Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 S Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2028 S Lamar Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 S Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2028 S Lamar Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2028 S Lamar Blvd offer parking?
No, 2028 S Lamar Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2028 S Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 S Lamar Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 S Lamar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2028 S Lamar Blvd has a pool.
Does 2028 S Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2028 S Lamar Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 S Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 S Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

