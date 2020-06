Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

You can live in this Jauregui-built parade of homes property. 4bed/3.5bath featuring soaring ceilings, huge windows, and hardwood floors. First-floor master and office. Huge kitchen great for entertaining. 3 beds and second living up. Fantastic backyard living including sports court, covered patio, and pool. Gated and in Westlake Schools. Minutes to downtown and easy access to restaurants/shopping. Call Amani Wang for showings or for code. This property is also for sale.