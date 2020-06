Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2007 Ford Street Street Available 03/15/20 ***BUNGALOW IN THE HEART OF 78704*** - Cute 2/1 bungalow in the heart of 78704. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION



Within walking distance to Zilker Park, the desired strip of South Lamar and everything it has to offer, it doesn't get better than this!



Carpet in bedrooms, wood flooring, refrigerator, washer, dryer- HUGE backyard. Natural light thru out- This little gem is priced to go fast!



