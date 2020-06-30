2004 E 12th St Unit A

Amenities

Stunning Two Story Home - This great three-bedroom, two and a half bathroom with a balcony and off-street parking is wonderful for anyone that wants to enjoy living Downtown. Quick access to I-35 and Airport Blvd. Minutes from Congress Avenue and Lady Bird Lake to take in the Austin scenery. Comes with dishwasher, refrigerator, oven, and microwave appliances.



We allow all breeds for dogs and cats. We have a one-time nonrefundable pet fee. Pet fees are $300 for 1, $550 for 2, and $800 for 3 pets. Monthly pet rent is $15.00 for 1, $25 for 2, and $35 for 3.



Applicants are encouraged to complete a rental application and authorize a background check. Contact us to schedule a viewing or if you have any questions.



(RLNE5615909)