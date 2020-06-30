All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

2004 E 12th St Unit A

2004 East 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2004 East 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Chestnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Stunning Two Story Home - This great three-bedroom, two and a half bathroom with a balcony and off-street parking is wonderful for anyone that wants to enjoy living Downtown. Quick access to I-35 and Airport Blvd. Minutes from Congress Avenue and Lady Bird Lake to take in the Austin scenery. Comes with dishwasher, refrigerator, oven, and microwave appliances.

We allow all breeds for dogs and cats. We have a one-time nonrefundable pet fee. Pet fees are $300 for 1, $550 for 2, and $800 for 3 pets. Monthly pet rent is $15.00 for 1, $25 for 2, and $35 for 3.

Applicants are encouraged to complete a rental application and authorize a background check. Contact us to schedule a viewing or if you have any questions.

(RLNE5615909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 E 12th St Unit A have any available units?
2004 E 12th St Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 E 12th St Unit A have?
Some of 2004 E 12th St Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 E 12th St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2004 E 12th St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 E 12th St Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 E 12th St Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2004 E 12th St Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 2004 E 12th St Unit A offers parking.
Does 2004 E 12th St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 E 12th St Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 E 12th St Unit A have a pool?
No, 2004 E 12th St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2004 E 12th St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2004 E 12th St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 E 12th St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 E 12th St Unit A has units with dishwashers.

