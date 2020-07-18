All apartments in Austin
2001 Pipers Field Dr A

2001 Pipers Field Drive · (512) 468-8122
Location

2001 Pipers Field Drive, Austin, TX 78758

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. Sep 28

$2,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Unit A Available 09/28/20 Fully Furnished Duplex (Side A) in North Austin - Property Id: 313878

Fully furnished duplex in quiet north Austin neighborhood. All utilities included. Kitchen is fully equipped and supplies provided to get you started. A few minutes' drive to downtown and walking distance to family park and to Walnut Creek Park and Trail. Walking distance to The Domain for dining, shopping, and nightlife. Wi-Fi and free Netflix movies. Large fenced backyard. Private parking in driveway, garage available (fee applies). Small pets preferred but will consider others based on age, weight, and breed.
Will lease for any term up to 12 months.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2001-pipers-field-dr-austin-tx-unit-a/313878
Property Id 313878

(RLNE5937510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Pipers Field Dr A have any available units?
2001 Pipers Field Dr A has a unit available for $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Pipers Field Dr A have?
Some of 2001 Pipers Field Dr A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Pipers Field Dr A currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Pipers Field Dr A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Pipers Field Dr A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Pipers Field Dr A is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Pipers Field Dr A offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Pipers Field Dr A offers parking.
Does 2001 Pipers Field Dr A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 Pipers Field Dr A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Pipers Field Dr A have a pool?
No, 2001 Pipers Field Dr A does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Pipers Field Dr A have accessible units?
No, 2001 Pipers Field Dr A does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Pipers Field Dr A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Pipers Field Dr A has units with dishwashers.
