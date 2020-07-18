2001 Pipers Field Dr A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Unit A Available 09/28/20 Fully Furnished Duplex (Side A) in North Austin - Property Id: 313878



Fully furnished duplex in quiet north Austin neighborhood. All utilities included. Kitchen is fully equipped and supplies provided to get you started. A few minutes' drive to downtown and walking distance to family park and to Walnut Creek Park and Trail. Walking distance to The Domain for dining, shopping, and nightlife. Wi-Fi and free Netflix movies. Large fenced backyard. Private parking in driveway, garage available (fee applies). Small pets preferred but will consider others based on age, weight, and breed.

Will lease for any term up to 12 months.

