1932 W. Rundberg Ln

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!
You're in the middle of a heated meeting in your fancy new boardroom, the one with the live cherrywood table lined with tastefully selected leather swivel chairs from that world-renowned Swedish designer. Anyways, you're intensely negotiating with a group of investors who are seriously considering purchasing your company for many millions of dollars. It's that company you started when you serendipitously espoused that awesome idea while being all zen in your spectacularly designed luxury apartment. You know, creating the world's largest online market for handcrafted doggie shoes.
Anyways, through deft statesmanship, clever negotiating, and maybe even a little shady back-room dealing, you've secured a huge buyout worth lots of millions, shocking analysts all over the world. Victory has arrived! All because of that awesome new apartment that you got. What a crazy world right?!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Flooring: Plank, Tile & Carpeting
Designer Walk-in Closets with Custom Cabinetry
NEW Fenced in Yard
Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections
Custom Built-In Shelving
Quartz Countertops
Air Conditioning
Brick Wood Burning Fireplaces
Vaulted Ceilings
Extra Storage
Newer Appliance Packages
Refrigerator
Microwave
Garbage DIsposal
Dishwasher
Double Sided Sinks
Outdoor Storage
Private Patio or Balcony
Ceiling Fans
Cable and High Speed internet Ready
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Playground
24-Hour Fitness Center
Sparkling Swimming Pool
Padron Elementary
Pet Friendly
Spanish Speaking Staff
Bark Park
Sundeck
Reserved Parking
Gated Access
Online Resident Portal
Package Receiving
Outdoor Lounge and Bbq Space
Public Transportation
Business Center
On-Site Laundry Facility
On-Site Maintenance
On-Site Management