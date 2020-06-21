1919 Pasadena Drive, Unit B

Amenities

Stunning Crestview home built in 2017 with many amenities and eco-friendly features. Solar panels currently producing excess energy—your electric bill will be tiny or nothing. Water, gas & lawn care included. Tankless water heater, spray foam insulation, metal roof. The official size is 1073SF but please know the garage is additional 698SF of conditioned and insulated space, perfect for an office, studio, workshop and/or your car.



Gated and completely private haven with covered patio and shed. Open plan with high ceilings, concrete floors and full bath downstairs, gorgeous kitchen with quartz counters, high end appliances, quiet dishwasher, walk-in pantry, cabinets on both sides of counter, washer/dryer in garage. Two bedrooms upstairs each with distressed laminate floors and walk-in closets. Beautiful bathroom with spacious walk-in shower and huge double vanity.



Optional: For $50/mo you can have internet with unlimited data. Pets welcome. Security deposit = 1 month's rent. 12-24 month lease.



Virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/y9spdkhg



Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Contact us to schedule a showing.