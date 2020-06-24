1919 BURTON DR.

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets gym pool racquetball court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym pool racquetball court bbq/grill tennis court

Enjoy a racquetball court, basketball court, fitness center, tennis court, 2 pools, Jacuzzi, walk in closet, patio/balcony, built in bookshelves, bbq/picnic areas, and much more here at this exquisite community! Enjoy living only minutes from downtown Austin, the University of Texas at Austin, Town Lake, the Hike and Bike Trail and the airport. Lease this beauty today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.