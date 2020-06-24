All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1919 BURTON DR..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1919 BURTON DR.
Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:49 PM

1919 BURTON DR.

1919 Burton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1919 Burton Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
Enjoy a racquetball court, basketball court, fitness center, tennis court, 2 pools, Jacuzzi, walk in closet, patio/balcony, built in bookshelves, bbq/picnic areas, and much more here at this exquisite community! Enjoy living only minutes from downtown Austin, the University of Texas at Austin, Town Lake, the Hike and Bike Trail and the airport. Lease this beauty today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 BURTON DR. have any available units?
1919 BURTON DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 BURTON DR. have?
Some of 1919 BURTON DR.'s amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 BURTON DR. currently offering any rent specials?
1919 BURTON DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 BURTON DR. pet-friendly?
No, 1919 BURTON DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1919 BURTON DR. offer parking?
No, 1919 BURTON DR. does not offer parking.
Does 1919 BURTON DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 BURTON DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 BURTON DR. have a pool?
Yes, 1919 BURTON DR. has a pool.
Does 1919 BURTON DR. have accessible units?
No, 1919 BURTON DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 BURTON DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 BURTON DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Travesia
3701 Quick Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78728
Bannister Place
1301 W Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Shadow Oaks
12148 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Milo
3220 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Whitley
301 Brazos St
Austin, TX 78701
Corazon
1000 E 5th St
Austin, TX 78702
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78729
The Mansions at Onion Creek
12000 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin