All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1919 BURTON DR..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1919 BURTON DR.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

1919 BURTON DR.

1919 Burton Drive · (512) 318-2701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1919 Burton Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
Enjoy a racquetball court, basketball court, fitness center, tennis court, 2 pools, Jacuzzi, walk in closet, patio/balcony, built in bookshelves, bbq/picnic areas, and much more here at this exquisite community! Enjoy living only minutes from downtown Austin, the University of Texas at Austin, Town Lake, the Hike and Bike Trail and the airport. Lease this beauty today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 BURTON DR. have any available units?
1919 BURTON DR. has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 BURTON DR. have?
Some of 1919 BURTON DR.'s amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 BURTON DR. currently offering any rent specials?
1919 BURTON DR. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 BURTON DR. pet-friendly?
No, 1919 BURTON DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1919 BURTON DR. offer parking?
No, 1919 BURTON DR. does not offer parking.
Does 1919 BURTON DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 BURTON DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 BURTON DR. have a pool?
Yes, 1919 BURTON DR. has a pool.
Does 1919 BURTON DR. have accessible units?
No, 1919 BURTON DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 BURTON DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 BURTON DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1919 BURTON DR.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerson Apartments
1919 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Kensington Terrace
2202 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78749
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Whitley
301 Brazos St
Austin, TX 78701
Urbana at Goodnight Ranch
9005 Alderman Drive
Austin, TX 78747
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr
Austin, TX 78754

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity