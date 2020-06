Amenities

Beautiful home with recently upgraded kitchen and bathroom granite countertop. Upgraded stainless steel appliances and farm tub deep stainless steel kitchen sink. Gas stove. Custom closet in the master bedroom. Carpet replaced in 2017. Beautiful tile and vaulted ceilings. Spacious backyard, great for pets or kids. 5 min drive from plenty of shopping, Hospital, HEB's, Super Walmart, ACC Northridge and within 2 miles from the Domain.