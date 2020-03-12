All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 14 2019 at 4:23 AM

1909 Ripple Creek

1909 Cripple Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Cripple Creek Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

Property is located in the highly desired Creekview Subdivision with close proximity to the amenity center, community park, and beautiful pool. This 3 bedroom home has an open-concept plan with a large-sized living/dining space and manicured yard with fruit trees and flowering plants. Lease includes refrigerator, washer, dryer and water softener. Home is pet-friendly with tile and laminate flooring in all of the living and wet spaces.

Showings start date: June 1, 2019
Occupancy availability date: July 6, 2019

For showing appointment, contact Erica Gutierrez with Pathfinder Property Management at 512-541-0305.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Ripple Creek have any available units?
1909 Ripple Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 Ripple Creek have?
Some of 1909 Ripple Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Ripple Creek currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Ripple Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Ripple Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 Ripple Creek is pet friendly.
Does 1909 Ripple Creek offer parking?
Yes, 1909 Ripple Creek offers parking.
Does 1909 Ripple Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1909 Ripple Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Ripple Creek have a pool?
Yes, 1909 Ripple Creek has a pool.
Does 1909 Ripple Creek have accessible units?
No, 1909 Ripple Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Ripple Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 Ripple Creek has units with dishwashers.
