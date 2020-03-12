1909 Ripple Creek

Amenities
Property is located in the highly desired Creekview Subdivision with close proximity to the amenity center, community park, and beautiful pool. This 3 bedroom home has an open-concept plan with a large-sized living/dining space and manicured yard with fruit trees and flowering plants. Lease includes refrigerator, washer, dryer and water softener. Home is pet-friendly with tile and laminate flooring in all of the living and wet spaces.
Showings start date: June 1, 2019
Occupancy availability date: July 6, 2019
For showing appointment, contact Erica Gutierrez with Pathfinder Property Management at 512-541-0305.