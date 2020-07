Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely renovated four-plex only three blocks from the UT campus and one block behind Disch-Falk baseball field. Walk or ride your bike to UT downtown capital and medical centers! 2 bedrooms 1 bath living/dining area with galley kitchen. To-the-studs renovation with updated plumbing and electrical all new laminate flooring windows paint tile granite counters recessed lighting and ceiling fans. All new appliances include a stackable washer/dryer in each unit. Great downtown views from upstairs. All apartments accessed via a locked indoor common area. Semester lease terms available! Pets OK with some restrictions. Check out the 3D tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TFWQ6fYs9Ts&brand=0

