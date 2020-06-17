1909 David Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Central Austin Two Bed - Great Location! - Charming Central Austin Bungalow - 2 bedroom plus and 2 bathrooms. A welcoming front porch, hardwood floors thru-out, front living area opens to dining separated by glass french doors. Home has updates including bath, microwave, and more, Detached garage with alley access and additional parking plus extra storage Bonus room off back of home offering a perfect place for office/study has access to backyard.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



• Smoking: NO

• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

• School District: Austin ISD

• Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

• Administrative Fee: $50



