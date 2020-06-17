All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1909 David Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1909 David Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1909 David Street

1909 David Street · (512) 327-4451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West University
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1909 David Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1909 David Street · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Central Austin Two Bed - Great Location! - Charming Central Austin Bungalow - 2 bedroom plus and 2 bathrooms. A welcoming front porch, hardwood floors thru-out, front living area opens to dining separated by glass french doors. Home has updates including bath, microwave, and more, Detached garage with alley access and additional parking plus extra storage Bonus room off back of home offering a perfect place for office/study has access to backyard.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

• Smoking: NO
• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
• School District: Austin ISD
• Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
• Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE2008699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 David Street have any available units?
1909 David Street has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 David Street have?
Some of 1909 David Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 David Street currently offering any rent specials?
1909 David Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 David Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 David Street is pet friendly.
Does 1909 David Street offer parking?
Yes, 1909 David Street offers parking.
Does 1909 David Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1909 David Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 David Street have a pool?
No, 1909 David Street does not have a pool.
Does 1909 David Street have accessible units?
No, 1909 David Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 David Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 David Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1909 David Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Element Austin
1500 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Hardrock Canyon
10300 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd
Austin, TX 78727
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Arboretum Oaks
9617 Great Hills Trl
Austin, TX 78759
Society SoCo
6001 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
Su Casa
109 W 39th St
Austin, TX 78751

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity