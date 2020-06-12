All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

1906 Robbins Place, #308

1906 Robbins Place · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Robbins Place, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
UT PRE LEASE: West Campus 2bd / 2ba Cathedral ceilings, Huge windows, Good Roommate floor-plan - MAJOR REMODEL TO BE COMPLETE BEFORE MOVE-IN. KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, FIXTURES AND PAINT! Located in a charming pocket of West Campus. Well maintained 2 bed / 2 bath condo features cathedral ceilings, many windows, spacious bedrooms, washer / dryer, fireplace, and a large kitchen. This is a perfect condo for two roommates to share.

Available August

Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2155527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Robbins Place, #308 have any available units?
1906 Robbins Place, #308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1906 Robbins Place, #308 currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Robbins Place, #308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Robbins Place, #308 pet-friendly?
No, 1906 Robbins Place, #308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1906 Robbins Place, #308 offer parking?
No, 1906 Robbins Place, #308 does not offer parking.
Does 1906 Robbins Place, #308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 Robbins Place, #308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Robbins Place, #308 have a pool?
No, 1906 Robbins Place, #308 does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Robbins Place, #308 have accessible units?
No, 1906 Robbins Place, #308 does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Robbins Place, #308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Robbins Place, #308 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 Robbins Place, #308 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 Robbins Place, #308 does not have units with air conditioning.
