1906 Robbins Place, #308

Amenities

in unit laundry fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities

UT PRE LEASE: West Campus 2bd / 2ba Cathedral ceilings, Huge windows, Good Roommate floor-plan - MAJOR REMODEL TO BE COMPLETE BEFORE MOVE-IN. KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, FIXTURES AND PAINT! Located in a charming pocket of West Campus. Well maintained 2 bed / 2 bath condo features cathedral ceilings, many windows, spacious bedrooms, washer / dryer, fireplace, and a large kitchen. This is a perfect condo for two roommates to share.



Available August



Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE2155527)