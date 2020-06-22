1902 S 6th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

MONTH TO MONTH RENTAL



This comfortable 2BR/1BA house is located just south of downtown Austin and minutes from Zilker Park. The house is walkable to the popular South Congress (SoCo), South First street, and South Lamar.



The living room couch pulls out into a full-size bed for additional guests.

Cookware is provided.



There is a TV with a Roku system. Roku allows you to sign into your video streaming accounts, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and HBO Go. There is an antennae for basic/local channels and wireless internet.



The front porch offers a great spot for relaxing and enjoying the neighborhood vibe, and there is a table in the backyard as well.



There is a 2- car driveway for off-street parking, and a full-size washer & dryer.



Pet stays are accepted on per guest basis and charged a pet fee.

Google Fiber is included.



Monthly rent is $2850, plus utilities and a $100 cleaning fee upon move out. Plus a Refundable damage deposit of $350.



Minimum of 1 month.



Tenant responsible for utilities (electric, water, gas, trash) and $100 housecleaning fee.