1902 S 6th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1902 S 6th St

1902 6th St · No Longer Available
Location

1902 6th St, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
MONTH TO MONTH RENTAL

This comfortable 2BR/1BA house is located just south of downtown Austin and minutes from Zilker Park. The house is walkable to the popular South Congress (SoCo), South First street, and South Lamar.

The living room couch pulls out into a full-size bed for additional guests.
Cookware is provided.

There is a TV with a Roku system. Roku allows you to sign into your video streaming accounts, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and HBO Go. There is an antennae for basic/local channels and wireless internet.

The front porch offers a great spot for relaxing and enjoying the neighborhood vibe, and there is a table in the backyard as well.

There is a 2- car driveway for off-street parking, and a full-size washer & dryer.

Pet stays are accepted on per guest basis and charged a pet fee.
Google Fiber is included.

Monthly rent is $2850, plus utilities and a $100 cleaning fee upon move out. Plus a Refundable damage deposit of $350.

Minimum of 1 month.

Tenant responsible for utilities (electric, water, gas, trash) and $100 housecleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

