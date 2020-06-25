Amenities

1820 Richwood Drive Available 06/10/19 Allandale stunner with everything you want! - Check out this fully custom home in the Allandale neighborhood! Close to everything! Home has been fully remodeled, large expansion and full redesign in 2016. Modern kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances.- Hard surface wood & tile flooring in all areas - NO CARPET. Dual living areas. Large private office space on first floor. Soaring ceilings! Covered back patio for relaxing in the shade, large mature shade trees in front & back. Shed for storage. Metal roof.



(RLNE4152863)