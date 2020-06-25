All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:15 PM

1820 Richwood Drive

1820 Richwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Richwood Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Wooten

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1820 Richwood Drive Available 06/10/19 Allandale stunner with everything you want! - Check out this fully custom home in the Allandale neighborhood! Close to everything! Home has been fully remodeled, large expansion and full redesign in 2016. Modern kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances.- Hard surface wood & tile flooring in all areas - NO CARPET. Dual living areas. Large private office space on first floor. Soaring ceilings! Covered back patio for relaxing in the shade, large mature shade trees in front & back. Shed for storage. Metal roof.

(RLNE4152863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Richwood Drive have any available units?
1820 Richwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 Richwood Drive have?
Some of 1820 Richwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Richwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Richwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Richwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Richwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Richwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1820 Richwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Richwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Richwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Richwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1820 Richwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Richwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1820 Richwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Richwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Richwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
