1818 S Lakeshore #9

Amenities

Central waterfront, poolside Condo. - Beautiful remodel on waterfront of Lady Bird Lake. Easy access to downtown. Walk out your backdoor to pool, very well could be nicest unit in complex. Gated community with access to boardwalk. Walking distance to Oracle complex. Top grade appliances. Google fiber available. Unit is first unit on right past mailboxes. Lots of covered parking on first come first serve basis. Can apply and pay fees online at AustinResidentialManagement.com



No Pets Allowed



