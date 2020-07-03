1811 Crested Butte Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous updating in this 2/2.5/2 condo w/ lots of storage space, Master bedroom on upper level has sitting area & fireplace, two walk in closets. 2nd bed off living room, Galley kitchen w/breakfast room & formal dining. Stainless steel appliances, Decks off living room & master, spacious living room w/ fireplace. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.