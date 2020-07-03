All apartments in Austin
1811 Crested Butte Drive

Location

1811 Crested Butte Drive, Austin, TX 78746

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous updating in this 2/2.5/2 condo w/ lots of storage space, Master bedroom on upper level has sitting area & fireplace, two walk in closets. 2nd bed off living room, Galley kitchen w/breakfast room & formal dining. Stainless steel appliances, Decks off living room & master, spacious living room w/ fireplace. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Crested Butte Drive have any available units?
1811 Crested Butte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 Crested Butte Drive have?
Some of 1811 Crested Butte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Crested Butte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Crested Butte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Crested Butte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1811 Crested Butte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1811 Crested Butte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1811 Crested Butte Drive offers parking.
Does 1811 Crested Butte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 Crested Butte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Crested Butte Drive have a pool?
No, 1811 Crested Butte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Crested Butte Drive have accessible units?
No, 1811 Crested Butte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Crested Butte Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 Crested Butte Drive has units with dishwashers.

