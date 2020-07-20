Amenities
1808 Canon Yeomans Trl Available 04/15/19 South Austin 3 bedroom 2 bath (Canterbury Trails) - Located in a nice and quiet neighborhood with no soliciting. Single-story 3/2. Great layout with spacious living room and kitchen, modern look. Separate utility room. Walk-in closet in Master. Large, fenced backyard with great shade Very spacious, faux wood laminate flooring, open kitchen and covered patio. Don't let it get away!
Call agents regarding pet.
Pet deposit: $300 per pet
Non refundable pet fee(one time): $300
Pet fee(monthly): $15 per pet
Administration fee: $100
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3806694)