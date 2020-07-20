All apartments in Austin
1808 Canon Yeomans Trl
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

1808 Canon Yeomans Trl

1808 Canon Yeomans Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Canon Yeomans Trail, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1808 Canon Yeomans Trl Available 04/15/19 South Austin 3 bedroom 2 bath (Canterbury Trails) - Located in a nice and quiet neighborhood with no soliciting. Single-story 3/2. Great layout with spacious living room and kitchen, modern look. Separate utility room. Walk-in closet in Master. Large, fenced backyard with great shade Very spacious, faux wood laminate flooring, open kitchen and covered patio. Don't let it get away!

Call agents regarding pet.

Pet deposit: $300 per pet
Non refundable pet fee(one time): $300
Pet fee(monthly): $15 per pet
Administration fee: $100

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3806694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Canon Yeomans Trl have any available units?
1808 Canon Yeomans Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 Canon Yeomans Trl have?
Some of 1808 Canon Yeomans Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Canon Yeomans Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Canon Yeomans Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Canon Yeomans Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 Canon Yeomans Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1808 Canon Yeomans Trl offer parking?
No, 1808 Canon Yeomans Trl does not offer parking.
Does 1808 Canon Yeomans Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Canon Yeomans Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Canon Yeomans Trl have a pool?
No, 1808 Canon Yeomans Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Canon Yeomans Trl have accessible units?
No, 1808 Canon Yeomans Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Canon Yeomans Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Canon Yeomans Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
