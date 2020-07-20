Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

1808 Canon Yeomans Trl Available 04/15/19 South Austin 3 bedroom 2 bath (Canterbury Trails) - Located in a nice and quiet neighborhood with no soliciting. Single-story 3/2. Great layout with spacious living room and kitchen, modern look. Separate utility room. Walk-in closet in Master. Large, fenced backyard with great shade Very spacious, faux wood laminate flooring, open kitchen and covered patio. Don't let it get away!



Call agents regarding pet.



Pet deposit: $300 per pet

Non refundable pet fee(one time): $300

Pet fee(monthly): $15 per pet

Administration fee: $100



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3806694)