1807 Poquito St #25

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Updated East Austin Condo Minutes from Downtown! -

Incredible East Austin Condo! Located minutes from Downtown, the Capitol, and UT Campus! This updated Condo features Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Stained Concrete Floors, and Granite Countertops! High Ceilings and massive closet space! Private and Gated!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Assigned

NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin

YEAR BUILT: 2008



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Located in very desirable East Austin!

- Stained Concrete Floors!

- Stainless Steel Appliances!

- High Ceilings!

- Large Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans and massive closet space.

- Water and Garbage Included in Rent!

- Minutes to Downtown, the Capitol, and UT Campus.

- Private and Gated Community.



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



