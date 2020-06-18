All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1807 Poquito St #25

1807 Poquito Street · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Poquito Street, Austin, TX 78702
Chestnut

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Updated East Austin Condo Minutes from Downtown! -
** Video Walk-through Tour: https://youtu.be/a06R56Bg5rY **

Incredible East Austin Condo! Located minutes from Downtown, the Capitol, and UT Campus! This updated Condo features Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Stained Concrete Floors, and Granite Countertops! High Ceilings and massive closet space! Private and Gated!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Assigned
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2008

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Located in very desirable East Austin!
- Stained Concrete Floors!
- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- High Ceilings!
- Large Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans and massive closet space.
- Water and Garbage Included in Rent!
- Minutes to Downtown, the Capitol, and UT Campus.
- Private and Gated Community.

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5683127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Poquito St #25 have any available units?
1807 Poquito St #25 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 Poquito St #25 have?
Some of 1807 Poquito St #25's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Poquito St #25 currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Poquito St #25 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Poquito St #25 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 Poquito St #25 is pet friendly.
Does 1807 Poquito St #25 offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Poquito St #25 does offer parking.
Does 1807 Poquito St #25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Poquito St #25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Poquito St #25 have a pool?
No, 1807 Poquito St #25 does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Poquito St #25 have accessible units?
No, 1807 Poquito St #25 does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Poquito St #25 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 Poquito St #25 does not have units with dishwashers.
