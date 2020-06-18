1805 E 13th Street

Amenities
Lovely Three Bedroom Home on 13th Street - This could be your private three-bedroom sanctuary five to ten minutes from Downtown Austin. Great Backyard Space: updated, comfortable 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in Austin,TX, available now. Close to the University of Texas, Downtown Austin, and Airport Blvd.
We allow all breeds for dogs and cats. We have a one-time nonrefundable pet fee. Pet fees are $300 for 1, $550 for 2, and $800 for 3 pets. Monthly pet rent is $15.00 for 1, $25 for 2, and $35 for 3.
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a background check. Feel free to click Contact Us and fill out the information so we can schedule a viewing for you.
(RLNE5669978)