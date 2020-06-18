All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1805 E 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1805 E 13th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1805 E 13th Street

1805 East 13th Street · (512) 318-6568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1805 East 13th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Chestnut

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1805 E 13th Street · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Three Bedroom Home on 13th Street - This could be your private three-bedroom sanctuary five to ten minutes from Downtown Austin. Great Backyard Space: updated, comfortable 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in Austin,TX, available now. Close to the University of Texas, Downtown Austin, and Airport Blvd.

We allow all breeds for dogs and cats. We have a one-time nonrefundable pet fee. Pet fees are $300 for 1, $550 for 2, and $800 for 3 pets. Monthly pet rent is $15.00 for 1, $25 for 2, and $35 for 3.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a background check. Feel free to click Contact Us and fill out the information so we can schedule a viewing for you.

(RLNE5669978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 E 13th Street have any available units?
1805 E 13th Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 E 13th Street have?
Some of 1805 E 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 E 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1805 E 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 E 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 E 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1805 E 13th Street offer parking?
No, 1805 E 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1805 E 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 E 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 E 13th Street have a pool?
No, 1805 E 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1805 E 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 1805 E 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 E 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 E 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1805 E 13th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Walnut Creek
8038 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F
Austin, TX 78751
Pointe at Ben White
6934 E Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
Waller Creekside on 51st
105 W 51st St
Austin, TX 78751
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
Hillside Creek
1730 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
Social, The
1817 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity