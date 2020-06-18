1727 Toomey Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center carport gym parking pool garage media room yoga

It's finally over! After years of campaigns, battles, skirmishes, the war is finally over. A few close brushes with doom and defeat threatened to hamper your mission, but you've eventually outclassed your opponent, and now that evil army of orcs or trolls or whatever weird goblin things they were have finally retreated to the dark stormy hell in whence they came from. As a reward for your unrivaled courage, unvarnished honor, and whatever really good human traits, you have now been awarded by a super amazing South Austin apartment that's almost like having your own castle, but without the moat and private army stuff. Yay!



Apartment Amenities



Smoke Free Community



Condo Quality Construction



One and Two Bedroom Designs



Ten Foot Exposed Concrete Ceilings



Oversized Windows



Wood Style Floors with Sound Dampening



Tiled Bath Floors



Granite Kitchen & Bath Counters



Glass Tile Backsplashes



site-plan-of-property



Whirlpool® Stainless Appliances



Island Kitchen



Oval Soaking Garden Tubs



Walk-in Showers



Washer & Dryer Provided



Private Balconies



Community Amenities



Two Business Centers



Negative Edge Pool & Sundeck



Reserved Space in Parking Garage



Biker's Paradise



Precor Equipped Fitness Center



Yoga & Mat Pilates Room



Access To Texas Rowing Center



Capital Metro Line



Walk to ACL Music Festival, KGSR's



Blues On The Green, Zach Theatre,



Long Center for the Performing Arts,



and Barton Springs Pool



