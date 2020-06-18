All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 24 2020

1727 Toomey Rd

1727 Toomey Road · (512) 877-4008
Location

1727 Toomey Road, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

It's finally over! After years of campaigns, battles, skirmishes, the war is finally over. A few close brushes with doom and defeat threatened to hamper your mission, but you've eventually outclassed your opponent, and now that evil army of orcs or trolls or whatever weird goblin things they were have finally retreated to the dark stormy hell in whence they came from. As a reward for your unrivaled courage, unvarnished honor, and whatever really good human traits, you have now been awarded by a super amazing South Austin apartment that's almost like having your own castle, but without the moat and private army stuff. Yay!

Apartment Amenities

Smoke Free Community

Condo Quality Construction

One and Two Bedroom Designs

Ten Foot Exposed Concrete Ceilings

Oversized Windows

Wood Style Floors with Sound Dampening

Tiled Bath Floors

Granite Kitchen & Bath Counters

Glass Tile Backsplashes

Smoke Free Community

Condo Quality Construction

One and Two Bedroom Designs

Ten Foot Exposed Concrete Ceilings

Oversized Windows

Wood Style Floors with Sound Dampening

Tiled Bath Floors

Granite Kitchen & Bath Counters

Glass Tile Backsplashes

Whirlpool® Stainless Appliances

Island Kitchen

Oval Soaking Garden Tubs

Walk-in Showers

Washer & Dryer Provided

Private Balconies

Community Amenities

Two Business Centers

Negative Edge Pool & Sundeck

Reserved Space in Parking Garage

Biker's Paradise

Precor Equipped Fitness Center

Yoga & Mat Pilates Room

Access To Texas Rowing Center

Capital Metro Line

Walk to ACL Music Festival, KGSR's

Blues On The Green, Zach Theatre,

Long Center for the Performing Arts,

and Barton Springs Pool

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 Toomey Rd have any available units?
1727 Toomey Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 Toomey Rd have?
Some of 1727 Toomey Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 Toomey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Toomey Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Toomey Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1727 Toomey Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1727 Toomey Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1727 Toomey Rd does offer parking.
Does 1727 Toomey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1727 Toomey Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Toomey Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1727 Toomey Rd has a pool.
Does 1727 Toomey Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 1727 Toomey Rd has accessible units.
Does 1727 Toomey Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 Toomey Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
