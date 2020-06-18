1727 Toomey Rd

Amenities
It's finally over! After years of campaigns, battles, skirmishes, the war is finally over. A few close brushes with doom and defeat threatened to hamper your mission, but you've eventually outclassed your opponent, and now that evil army of orcs or trolls or whatever weird goblin things they were have finally retreated to the dark stormy hell in whence they came from. As a reward for your unrivaled courage, unvarnished honor, and whatever really good human traits, you have now been awarded by a super amazing South Austin apartment that's almost like having your own castle, but without the moat and private army stuff. Yay!
Apartment Amenities
Smoke Free Community
Condo Quality Construction
One and Two Bedroom Designs
Ten Foot Exposed Concrete Ceilings
Oversized Windows
Wood Style Floors with Sound Dampening
Tiled Bath Floors
Granite Kitchen & Bath Counters
Glass Tile Backsplashes
Amenities are subject to change. Select homes.
Whirlpool® Stainless Appliances
Island Kitchen
Oval Soaking Garden Tubs
Walk-in Showers
Washer & Dryer Provided
Private Balconies
Community Amenities
Two Business Centers
Negative Edge Pool & Sundeck
Reserved Space in Parking Garage
Biker's Paradise
Precor Equipped Fitness Center
Yoga & Mat Pilates Room
Access To Texas Rowing Center
Capital Metro Line
Walk to ACL Music Festival, KGSR's
Blues On The Green, Zach Theatre,
Long Center for the Performing Arts,
and Barton Springs Pool