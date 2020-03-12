1721 Adina Street

Amenities

Newly renovated 1960's bungalow with endless charm! This one of a kind property includes a large kitchen with plenty of work space, new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and gas range. Refurbished original hardwood floors and hard surface flooring throughout. Completely renovated bathroom with deep soaking tub. Large living space with separate dining and living areas Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Large fenced in backyard and deck with additional storage space in shed.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1963



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Completely remodeled 1960's Bungalow

- New stainless steel appliances

- Highly desirable neighborhood! Close to Mueller, Downtown, Major Highways!- - Gorgeous hard flooring throughout!

- Washer/Dryer connections

- Large, shaded, private back yard

- Bonus shed



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on the property

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

