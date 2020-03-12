All apartments in Austin
1721 Adina Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1721 Adina Street

1721 Adina Street · No Longer Available
Location

1721 Adina Street, Austin, TX 78721
MLK-183

Amenities

Newly renovated 1960's bungalow with endless charm! This one of a kind property includes a large kitchen with plenty of work space, new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and gas range. Refurbished original hardwood floors and hard surface flooring throughout. Completely renovated bathroom with deep soaking tub. Large living space with separate dining and living areas Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Large fenced in backyard and deck with additional storage space in shed.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1963

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Completely remodeled 1960's Bungalow
- New stainless steel appliances
- Highly desirable neighborhood! Close to Mueller, Downtown, Major Highways!- - Gorgeous hard flooring throughout!
- Washer/Dryer connections
- Large, shaded, private back yard
- Bonus shed

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on the property
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Deck, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Disposal, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Full), Forced Air Heating, New Flooring, New Paint, Newly Remodeled, Patio, Refrigerator, Shed, Stainless Steel Appliances, Storage Unit, Stove/Oven, Tile Floor, W/D Hookups, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Adina Street have any available units?
1721 Adina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 Adina Street have?
Some of 1721 Adina Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Adina Street currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Adina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Adina Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1721 Adina Street is pet friendly.
Does 1721 Adina Street offer parking?
Yes, 1721 Adina Street offers parking.
Does 1721 Adina Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Adina Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Adina Street have a pool?
No, 1721 Adina Street does not have a pool.
Does 1721 Adina Street have accessible units?
No, 1721 Adina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Adina Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 Adina Street has units with dishwashers.
