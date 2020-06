Amenities

pet friendly garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Austin, TX. This home has hard-surface flooring throughout and a kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter-space. Single car garage included! This condo is walking distance from St. Edwards University and Mable Davis Park! Includes pool and tennis courts! Pets welcome!



Contact us to schedule a showing.